The Brentwood Lady Bruins (23-4, 13-2,) girls basketball team collected a signature win at home, defeating the Summit Lady Spartans (16-10, 9-5) in the District 11-AAA semifinal Tuesday night, 43-34.
“It means a lot for our team,” said Brentwood head coach Myles Thrash. “Earlier in the year we set up goals, to reach the finals and have an opportunity to win a district championship.”
“I think we just have to use it as a learning mechanism going forward,” said Summit head coach John Wild. “This tournament is a quick turnaround, especially this year. We need to be more aggressive offensively. We have got to be able to rebound the ball like we did Monday night.”
In the first quarter, Brentwood got out to an early lead with 3-pointers and jumpers by senior Amelia Osgood and senior Kate Workman to take the frame 12-5.
Brentwood continued to surge in the second quarter with layups and long-range shots by Workman, Osgood, senior Sophie Roston and senior Chloe Wampler to go ahead at halftime, 24-10.
In the third quarter, Brentwood put on an offensive clinic from downtown and in the paint with baskets by Wampler, Roston, sophomore Eden Oates, junior Kaitlyn Lorenzi and junior Sydney Ryan to extend their margin, 35-20.
Brentwood sealed the victory in the fourth quarter 43-34, with jumpers by Workman and Osgood to advance to the district final.
The Lady Bruins defense held Summit’s offense to 34 points in the game. Senior Sophie Roston was honored before the game as the number one shot blocker in the state and all-time in Brentwood history.
“On defense, we were phenomenal tonight,” said Coach Thrash. “We put a lot of emphasis on defense for this particular team. Defense is our foundation.”
Brentwood’s leading scorer was Workman with 12 points.
“With Summit you have to pick your poison sometimes,” said Coach Thrash. “They played a triangle defense with a lot of gaps and a lot of box and one stuff on Ryan and Osgood, so we had to get the others involved a little bit more. They did a tremendous job of adjusting and finding the gaps, getting easy buckets for us.”
Summit’s point leader was junior Bergen Allee with eight points.
“Bergen has really stepped up late in the year,” said Coach Wild. “She has gotten in the gym and worked on her own. That is what it is all about, getting extra reps outside of what we do together as a unit. She has been a bright spot for us.”
Summit will face Spring Hill for third place in the district tournament at Spring Hill Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
“We’ve just got to put this one behind us and turn the page,” said Coach Wild. “Tomorrow is a new game and we have got to attack it a little more aggressively than we did tonight. Our kids have got to want it, take shots and be mentally tough.”
Brentwood will face Page on Wednesday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. in the district final at home.
“We want to come out and defend well, compete and protect our home court,” said Coach Thrash. “We are going to play a gritty team that can score. We have got be really focused.”
