Everyone in the gym knew who would take the last shot.
Amelia Osgood, of course.
The Princeton signee’s layup through traffic with one second left gave Brentwood a 66-64 overtime win at Ravenwood in the Battle of the Woods on Friday night.
“My coaches and teammates trust me with the ball in my hands at the end of the game, and I’m just thankful for that,” Osgood said. “And I know I’ve got to pull out the win for them. It was read and react.”
Osgood made a spin move and found a crease in the defense to finish with a game-high 24 points.
It was her second game-winning layup in three weeks, including a last-second basket that edged Page.
Osgood held the ball for the last shot in both games.
“She lives for those moments,” Brentwood coach Myles Thrash said. “She’s a big-time player. The ball’s got to be in her hands at the end.”
Osgood said she has some “unfinished business” at Brentwood (12-3, 4-1 District 11-AAA) before heading off to Princeton, an Ivy league college that ranks No. 1 academically in national universities.
She might major in pre-med or molecular biology. Her mom is the vice president of an engineering firm in Nashville and her dad is an historical fiction author.
Osgood had “13 or 14 offers” before choosing Princeton, which won three straight Ivy League titles before the COVID-19 pandemic ended last season prematurely.
Princeton was 26-1 before its season ended in early March. The Ivy League canceled winter sports this season due to the pandemic.
Ravenwood (8-6, 3-3) rallied from a 14-point deficit with an 18-0 run in the fourth quarter.
“We kept fighting and it was kind of a snowball effect after that,” Ravenwood coach Andrew James said. “We’d make another basket and we’d get more confident. Our defense never wavered.”
Brentwood’s Kate Workman hit a foul shot with 7.1 seconds left in regulation, sending the game into OT tied at 58.
Ravenwood’s Elizabeth Flynn missed two free throws with .9 second left.
“Our girls are upset,” James said. “We really wanted that game and we played well enough to win. But we’re not defeated at all. This is a tournament sport and we’re going to keep working every single day.”
James said he was “100 percent sure” the final shot would go to Osgood.
“She just made a huge play,” James said. “We’ll see if we can do better next time and get the ball out of her hands.”
Forward Reghan Grimes led the Lady Raptors with 21 points and Lexi Erickson scored 16, including four 3-pointers. Flynn had 11.
Sophie Roston, a 6-foot-2 center, added 12 points for the Lady Bruins, who won for the 11th time in 12 games.
“We’re starting to gel a lot more,” Thrash said.
