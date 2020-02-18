The Brentwood Lady Bruins (23-1, 17-0) girls basketball team soared to new heights, collecting 23 victories in a row on Senior Night to defeat the Independence Lady Eagles (16-9, 10-6) at home on Tuesday night 63-46.
“They deserve everything and earned every win,” said Brentwood head coach Myles Thrash. “They worked extremely hard to be in the position they are in right now.“
“We prepare for each team differently game by game,” said senior Delaney Trushel. “We don’t really buy into our record. Working together and working hard helped us get all these wins.”
In the first quarter, Brentwood came back from a 9-2 deficit to take the lead 15-13 thanks to contributions from juniors Kate Workman and Amelia Osgood, along with senior Delaney Trushel behind the three point line.
Independence held their own against Brentwood as the Eagles freshman guard Jaylin Banks hit a three at the buzzer to tie the game at 26 in the second quarter.
In the third quarter, the Lady Bruins started the frame with a bang, exploding on a 12-0 run. Delaney Trushel and Osgood continued the fireworks from behind the arc to stretch the Brentwood lead 47-29.
The Lady Bruins poured it on in the final quarter as the talent show continued from behind the three point line to seal the victory 63-46.
The leading scorers for Brentwood were senior Delaney Trushel with 24 points and juniors Amelia Osgood and Kate Workman with 17 and 10 respectively.
“We are extremely unselfish with the ball,” said Delaney Trushel. “We all trust each other. That trust leads to everyone getting their points and stats up.”
Independence’s leading scorer was freshman Jaylin Banks with 16 points. Senior Lindsey Freeman also scored in double figures with 11.
Both of these teams will play in the district tournament at Independence High School later in the week.
Independence has the fourth seed in the district tournament, while Brentwood holds the first seed in the tournament.
“Hopefully we approach the games like we do any other game and keep going strong,” said Delaney Trushel.
“We just want to continue to build and get better,” said Coach Thrash. “We want to stay healthy and be ready to play.”
