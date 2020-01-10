“That was easy” chants rained down from the Brentwood student section after the final buzzer.
The Lady Bruins made it seem that way in a 75-28 rout at Ravenwood on Friday night in the series’ most lopsided margin of victory since the schools first met 18 years ago.
Brentwood’s 47-point margin trailed only the Lady Bruins’ 71-12 win over the Lady Raptors, a 59-point margin, in the 2002 season opener. That was the year Ravenwood opened.
“(The girls) came out and played great,” Brentwood coach Myles Thrash said. “They set the tone early and they played really good defense. We share the ball really well and knock down some shots.”
Brentwood (11-1, 5-0 District 11-AAA) extended its win streak to 11 games.
The Lady Bruins ended a four-game losing streak to their archrivals in the Battle of the Woods.
Brentwood’s starters remained in the game until about midway through the fourth quarter.
Emily Trushel, a South Carolina-Aiken signee, led the Lady Bruins with 24 points. The senior reached the 1,000 career points milestone late in the game.
“We know it’s a rivalry game, so there’s a lot of emotion and a lot invested in beating Battle of the Woods, so that really got us hyped up,” Trushel said. “We were very confident in ourselves.”
Point guard Amelia Osgood added 17 points and Emily’s twin sister and fellow SC-Aiken signee, Delaney, scored 16, including four 3-pointers.
The Lady Bruins took charge early, getting off to a 20-6 lead after the first quarter.
“Blame it on Brentwood for playing amazing,” Ravenwood coach Andrew James said. “They played well and we didn’t. We can’t afford to make all the mistakes we did. They sped us up a lot. Yea, the pressure got to us, big-time.”
Three Lady Raptors from last season’s 17-13 sectional team, including Georgetown signee Jaz Harmon, transferred to Brentwood Academy.
Ravenwood fell to 8-7 and 3-4.
