The Brentwood Lady Bruins and Franklin Lady Rebels met once more Friday night at BHS to start their new season series.
Last season the teams split their two contests, with the road team winning each time. So the Brentwood crowd was fired up in anticipation of this match up.
However it was Brentwood with a resounding victory 74-47.
Brentwoodcoach Myles Thrash said of the contest, "I thought we played hard and played well. We got out early. I felt we played well."
Franklin Coach Jay Johnson also gave his thoughts.
"So far this year our Achilles' heel has been protecting the ball against pressure," he said. "And we got off to a good start, but it came back to bite us again tonight. "
The Lady Bruins had a 17-11 lead after the 1st quarter as they seized the early momentum.
But the Lady Rebels fought back and with 4 minutes left in the half they shrunk the lead to 24-22.
Brentwood kept the hot shooting and as their next three of four baskets were 3 pointers and a long rang jumper from Amelia Osgood (averaging 20 points a game), extending the lead to 35-25.
And with that effort Brentwood took a 38-26 halftime lead.
At halftime Sydney Ryan led the Rebels with 12 points and finished with 24. Kate O’Neil had 12 for the Rebels.
Brentwood came out in the second half matching the first half intensity. Driving the lane and setting up teammates for shots. And at the 5 minute mark they increased the lead to 48-30.
Franklin attempted to run their offense but were unable to get going in the quarter. They struggled with the athleticism and length of Brentwood.
The home team continued with the momentum as Delaney Trushel hit a 3 at the buzzer giving Brentwood a 56-35 lead after 3 quarters.
In the 4th quarter Brentwood continued to keep the pace and widened their lead. Even so Franklin never stopped with the effort. And the visiting crowd cheered them on in support with every basket. However, in the end it was Brentwood in front if an energetic home crowd who got the 74-47 win.
Brentwood hosts Dickson County on Tuesday while Franklin hosts Ravenwood.
