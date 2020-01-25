The wins keep rolling in for the 2019-20 Brentwood Lady Bruins.
The team rode a surging second half to consecutive victory No. 15 over hosting Dickson Co. 63-42 Friday night and saw senior Delaney Trushel become the third Lady Bruin to score 1,000 points for a career this season.
She joins her sister, Emily Trushel, and standout junior Amelia Osgood on the 1,000 point plateau.
"I couldn't have done it without all my teammates," Delaney Trushel said. "Amelia had 10 assists. I mean, just, that's a crazy stat. Without her, [that milestone] wouldn't be possible. Without my coaching staff and my teammates, I couldn't do it. So I'm really thankful for them.
"[It's] just a really big accomplishment."
Lady Bruins head coach Myles Thrash says it's fun to watch these three be so successful and partly attributes these milestones to their practice habits.
"It's just a tribute to their hard work," Thrash said. "They put in time in the gym. They're the first ones in, last ones to leave."
Brentwood and Dickson Co. kept things close in the first quarter until the barrage of Lady Bruins 3s that have haunted opponents all season began to fall.
The team led 33-22 at half and never looked back.
This puts Brentwood at 15-1 on the season and a perfect 9-0 in the district, good enough for a two-game lead for first place.
Dickson Co. won the region last season but is missing a handful of key contributors, including 2018-19 standout Olivia Rhinehart, to injury.
Brentwood is known for its second-half surges. What makes them possible, you might wonder?
"Our third quarter is our best quarter," Emily Trushel said. "We're just in such good shape...there's not really a difference. We just keep going, and everyone's doing what they need to be doing. And I think it just works out for us."
The Trushels had 14 a piece in the game, while Osgood and Kaitlyn Lorenzi both had 10 each. Caty Roberts led the Lady Cougars with 11.
Dickson Co. topped Brentwood in last year's 11-AAA finals.
"They got us in the district championship last year, and we, kind of, remember that feeling," Thrash said. "We wanted to come out today and just give it our all."
The Lady Bruins have their next four at home, including a rematch with Ravenwood Feb. 7 and a key district game against Page on Feb. 4.
Spring Hill visits next on Tuesday.
Thrash says he knows this team has seen the higher levels of competition and knows what it takes to win playoff games.
The lesson he wants to instill in his Lady Bruins as they look ahead to February and perhaps March is one that's suitable for a team on a 15-game win streak.
"Now we teach complacency," he said. "We don't want to be complacent. We work hard, and they take pride in practicing. What I love about this team the most, they love to practice. And anytime you've got a team that loves to practice, I think the results will show on the floor."
