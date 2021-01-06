The Brentwood Lady Bruins (10-3, 2-1) captured a strong non-district win on the road, defeating the Nolensville Lady Knights (7-2, 0-0) Tuesday evening, 50-42.
“We had 18 turnovers compared to their 13 turnovers and shot a similar percentage,” said Nolensville head coach Chris Ladd. “There were a couple of bad possessions that cost us.”
“This was a big and physical game for us,” said Brentwood head coach Myles Thrash. “Nolensville came out and gave us their best.”
In the first quarter, Nolensville and Brentwood were stout on defense, but balanced scoring from senior Zoe Pillar, juniors Chloe Earls and Sara Grubesic and sophomore Sarah Brewer gave the Lady Knights a slight edge 9-8.
Brentwood answered with layups and three point baskets from junior Sydney Ryan, seniors Chloe Wampler and Kate Workman along with sophomore Eden Oates to take the lead at halftime 24-19.
Brentwood gained a little separation thanks to the long range shooting of senior Princeton commit Amelia Osgood, Oates, and Ryan to take a 39-30 lead at the end of the third quarter.
The Lady Bruins sealed the victory with layups and long range shots from junior Kaitlyn Lorenzi, senior Sophie Roston, Ryan and Osgood to capture the road victory 50-42.
Lady Knights leading scorers were senior Zoe Pillar with 18 points and junior Chloe Earls with 12 points.
“It was nice to see Chloe do well as our outside shooter by knocking a few threes down,” said Coach Ladd. “We felt like we had an advantage with Zoe in the paint and were able to get it to her inside with big offensive rebounds.”
Point leaders for the Lady Bruins were Ryan with 13 points and Osgood with 11 points.
“They did a good job of adjusting to the defense Nolensville was playing,” said Coach Thrash. “They were aggressive, saw opportunities and took advantage of it.”
Brentwood’s defense forced 18 turnovers in the game, mixing up full court pressure and traps against an experienced Nolensville squad.
“We needed to speed them up a little bit at times,” said Coach Thrash. “They are really good with their half court sets. We wanted to take them out (of their game) and change the pace.”
Nolensville will face district rival Giles County on the road Friday night.
“We want to clean some things up from this game and step into that game firing on all cylinders,” said Coach Ladd. “We are still a work in progress and trying to get better game by game. This game is most important, because it starts district play.”
Brentwood will take on district rival Ravenwood on the road Friday night.
“Everyone needs to focus on their job, work hard, and execute a little bit better,” said Coach Thrash. “They do not need to let their emotions get the best of them and be ready to play.”
