Brentwood ran into an undefeated, top-ranked defending state champion in the season opener.
The Lady Bruins lost that first game at Ensworth 65-46 in November, but they’ve rattled off 10 straight wins since then.
Brentwood (10-1) is ranked seventh in Class AAA by the Associated Press and it leads District 11-AAA with a 4-0 league record.
“I feel great about this start,” Brentwood coach Myles Thrash said. “I’m excited about this season and where it’s headed so far.”
Brentwood averages 11 3-pointers per game. The Bruins made 12 in a 67-55 win at defending district champion Page on Jan. 3.
“It’s just their 3-point shooting,” Page coach Ron Brock said. “We had trouble taming (that) right now. That’s their strength and they’ve got four people on the outside, sometimes five they can put in. They can all knock down the 3.”
Brock said it’s a difficult challenge because teams must defend the 3 and still protect the basket.
Brentwood point guard Amelia Osgood is averaging 20 points, six assists and six rebounds per game.
The 5-foot-9 junior broke a school record with 40 points, including seven 3-pointers, in a 70-55 win over Seminole (Fla.) in the She Got Game Classic on Jan. 5 in Mableton, Ga.
Kyla Kerstetter held the old record with 37 in a win at Franklin in 2009.
“Oh, man, it was awesome to see her play at that level with that type of competition,” Thrash said. “That’s kind of what she builds off of. She took pride in wanting to be one off the best players on the floor in some of the biggest moments and that’s what’s going to make her special.”
Osgood knew the record was “in the high 30s,” but didn’t set out to break it that day.
“You don’t ever think about that stuff,” she said. “I was just trying to win the game. When they told me at the end, I was like, ‘oh.’ ”
Osgood drove to the hoop a lot from the outset, converting several 3-point plays after being fouled. Then the 3’s started falling.
Her favorite is the step-back 3, where she pulls away from the defender to create shooting space.
“It’s one of those things where I work countless hours in the gym to be able to do be able to do some of the stuff,” Osgood said.
Her favorite NBA player is Utah guard Donovan Mitchell and her favorite WNBA player is Las Vegas guard Kelsey Plum.
“I grew up in a little town called Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, and there’s a prep school there (Brewster Academy) and Donovan attended,” Osgood said. “I used to be in the gym there all the time with my dad and when (Donovan) was in the gym, too, he would let me rebound it for him. And he’s such a good character guy that he was like a 100% role model to me from there on out watching his success.”
Plum, a former Washington star, is the NCAA’s career scoring leader.
“She’s a lefty, a point guard that can shoot it, too, so I try to implement some of her moves,” said the left-handed Osgood. “She’s just an amazing player, so I love watching her.”
Spencer Richardson is Osgood’s AAU coach and he’s also Darius Garland’s trainer. Garland is a former Brentwood Academy/Vanderbilt star who plays point guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Osgood and her family moved to Brentwood after her mom took an environmental engineering job nearby.
She has 12 mid-major offers from North Carolina-Wilmington, UNC-Charlotte, Tennessee-Chattanooga, North Alabama, Samford, Marshall, Austin Peay, Jacksonville State, Indiana State, Georgia Southern, Murray State and Columbia.
Opponents often use box-and-one defenses to try to contain Osgood, but that opens things up for her teammates.
“If you get your teammates going, I am just looking at the scoreboard,” Osgood said. “I just want to win so if they are hitting, I’m going to keep going to them.”
Osgood sank two foul shots with about nine seconds left to give Brentwood a 48-47 win over Brentwood Academy on Dec. 3. BA (10-4) is ranked second in Division II-AA.
“We got a really good stop as a team right after that,” Osgood said.
The Lady Bruins are also getting a lot of production from the Trushel twins, seniors Emily and Delaney.
Emily averages 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals per game as a guard.
Delaney averages 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals from her forward spot.
The Trushels have signed with South Carolina-Aiken. They’ve played on the same team since fifth grade.
“We went on our visit and we just fell in love with it, and we knew that’s where we were supposed to be,” Emily said. “We wanted to find a good fit for both of us.”
The Trushels are nearly inseparable, share some of the same friends and attend every class together.
Most people have difficulty telling them apart.
“Even Myles gets us mixed up sometimes,” Emily said. “He’ll sometimes be yelling at me for something she did or vice versa. It’s sometimes annoying, but I know it’s kind of tough to tell us apart so it’s OK.”
Sometimes the twins try to trick their teachers, so they have fun with it.
“There are some differences, but we have the same sense of humor and same friends so we’re pretty similar,” Emily said.
A small mole on the side of Emily’s face is one of the best ways to differentiate the twins.
“My teacher one time called me Em-mole-y, so that’s one way to tell us apart,” Emily said. “I think you just have to be around us more to get the hang of telling us apart.”
Many opponents use a triangle-and-two defense to contain the Trushels.
Delaney said people constantly mix up the twins.
“That happens literally every day,” Delaney said. “There’s always some person that can’t tell us apart.”
Delaney said there’s one big difference between the twins.
“She’s probably a little meaner than I am and I’m sure people would agree with that,” Delaney said.
Emily’s mole isn’t the only way to differentiate the twins.
“A lot of times they look at the hair because I have a longer name, longer hair,” Delaney said. “And she has short hair and shorter name.”
Delaney and Emily try to wear different clothes to school to make it easier to identify them.
Brentwood guard Chloe Wampler (8 ppg) is shooting 47% from 3-point range.
Forward Kaitlyn Lorenzi is averaging five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Sophie Roston, a 6-1 forward, is averaging seven rebounds and four blocked shots per game. Kate Workman, Ava Granzow and Kai Jones also get playing time in Brentwood’s eight-man rotation.
Thrash, 43, is in his third year as Brentwood’s coach. He’s also been the boys assistant the last five years.
He was a Battle Ground Academy assistant for six years before arriving at Brentwood.
A former point guard, he is Stillman College’s career scoring leader with nearly 3,000 points.
He averaged 29 points per game as a senior in 1998-99 at the Division II school in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Brentwood returns all five starters from last year’s 19-10 Region 6-AAA semifinal team.
“We have a lot of girls that take pride in shooting and can shoot the ball confidently,” Thrash said. “I’m a firm believer in really good spacing on the floor and being able to attack as well off the dribble. And just kind of take what the defense gives.”
