The Brentwood Lady Bruins girls basketball team finished strong late, collecting a victory over Summit 61-49 to remain undefeated in district play Friday night at Brentwood.
“It means a lot to remain undefeated in district,” said Brentwood head coach Myles Thrash. “It is a tribute to our hard work and continuing to improve in practice.”
The win streak for the Lady Bruins extends to 17 games.
“It is amazing to be undefeated [in district], but we still have a lot more work to do,” said junior Amelia Osgood. “We are just taking it game by game.”
“They are really good,” said Summit head coach John Wild. “They may be the best high school shooting team that I have seen in 30 years.”
In the first quarter, Brentwood held a slight margin due to the sharp shooting of junior Amelia Osgood to take the lead 19-15.
The Lady Bruins continued to surge from behind the three-point line in the second quarter with the scoring of Osgood and senior Emily Trushel. Just before halftime, the Spartans answered from downtown on a shot by senior Taylor Penning, cutting the lead 31-25.
In the third quarter, the Spartans kept the score close thanks to contributions in the paint from junior Ellie Colson and the long range of senior Megan Easterday to stay within six 44-39.
Brentwood was able to separate in the fourth quarter by playing stout defense and continuing to light it up from behind the arc with baskets from Osgood, seniors Delaney and Emily Trushel, and support from junior Kate Workman to secure the victory 61-49.
The leading scorers for the Bruins were Amelia Osgood with 23 points and Emily Trushel with 20 points.
“They were aggressive and took what the defense gave them,” said Coach Thrash. “It was fun to watch them play that way.”
“I think it was a great game all the way around,” said Osgood. “We were aggressive and sharing the ball in transition. We were able to execute our game plan really well.”
Summit’s leading scorers were junior Ellie Colson with 16 points and senior Megan Easterday with 15.
“We did some high-low stuff with Megan and Ellie to stretch it out and go one on one inside,” said Coach Wild. “Megan is a kid that can spread the defense as a stretch forward with her ability to make the three.
“Having Ellie back will help our team,” continued Wild. “I believe she will be able to get her feet back underneath her.”
Summit will face Ravenwood at home next Tuesday.
“Ravenwood is a very good team,” said Coach Wild. “We are near them in district standings, so it will be a big week for us.”
Brentwood will face Page at home next Tuesday.
“We are looking forward to that game with a hostile environment,” said Coach Thrash. “They are having a great season and are right on our tails for the district.”
