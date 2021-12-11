The Brentwood Lady Bruins basketball team (5-3) executed in all facets of play with a commanding 71-42 victory over the Nolensville Lady Knights (4-3).
“This win means a whole lot, coming off a loss (Tuesday),” said Brentwood senior Sydney Ryan. “We just pulled together as a team. Everyone was scoring, hustling and playing hard on the road.”
In the first quarter, it was a tight game with both teams matching each other basket for basket. Ryan hit a last-second shot at the buzzer from downtown to give the Lady Bruins a 19-15 lead at the end of the frame.
Brentwood gained some separation in the second quarter with long range shots by Ryan, senior Kaitlyn Lorenzi, freshman Ella Ryan and freshman Ella Ward to stretch their advantage to 33-21.
The offensive clinic continued in the third quarter as 3-pointers and layups were piling up by Lorenzi, Sydney Ryan, Ella Ryan and junior Charlotte Lambright to increase their margin to 50-35.
The Lady Bruins continued to surge in the fourth quarter, closing out an impressive shooting performance with shots behind the arc and in the paint by Sydney Ryan, Ella Ryan, freshman Natalie Halestead and Lorenzi to secure the victory 71-42.
The Lady Bruins held Nolensville to 42 points with full court pressure, mixing up the zone, and man defense.
“We drill our press in practice every single day,” said Sydney Ryan. “It is all about the little things like tips, deflections and guarding the next pass. We have girls on our team like Kaitlyn Lorenzi and Charlotte Lambright where defense is everything. They play so hard and bring that to the team. It is the next level for us.”
Nolensville’s leading scorers were freshman Leilani Washington with 11 points and junior Sarah Brewer with eight points.
Brentwood’s point leaders were Sydney Ryan with 23 and Ella Ryan with 22.
“They are a pretty solid defensive team,” said Sydney Ryan. “We were just able to get in the gaps and kick. Ella made some big time threes. We analyzed where the defense was weak, attacked the gaps and hit open players.”
Nolensville will travel to Eagleville next Friday.
Brentwood will travel to Independence on Friday.
“I hope to see more of the same,” said Sydney Ryan. “Coming off a big win like this, we have to extend this energy and keep it going.”
