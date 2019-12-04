In a hard-fought game, Brentwood Lady Bruin junior Amelia Osgood sunk two free throws in the final minute to secure the victory over the Brentwood Academy Lady Eagles Tuesday night at Brentwood High School 48-47.
“She (Osgood) is the type of player that lives for those moments,” said Brentwood Lady Bruins head coach Myles Thrash. “She is a tough-minded player.”
In the first quarter, Brentwood Academy started the frame on a 5-0 run and did not look back as they took the early lead 22-14.
Defense and the sharp shooting of senior Maggie Brown helped power the Eagles to an early lead.
In the second quarter, the Bruins dialed up three pointers from senior Emily Trushel and Osgood, but Brentwood Academy answered back with a mid-range game and the three-point shooting of senior Blair Schoenwald to take a lead at the half 34-27.
Brentwood kept it close in the third quarter but was unable to take the lead thanks to defensive pressure from the Eagles, as Brentwood Academy led 40-37.
In the fourth quarter, the action was fast paced, each side matching point for point until the final minute when Osgood nailed two foul shots to win the game 48-47.
“That is something you dream about every day,” said Osgood. “We came back in the second half fighting, wanting to get back. None of us like losing.”
A mile separates both teams.
“A lot of those girls in travel season are some of my best friends,” said Osgood. “When we get on the court, we know that we have to fight. We are so close; we have to treat it like a normal game.”
Brentwood Academy’s leading scorers were seniors Blair Schoenwald with 16 points and Maggie Brown with 14.
The leading scorer for the Bruins was Osgood with 18 points.
Brentwood Academy will take on Madison Academy on the road Saturday.
Brentwood will face district rival Franklin on Friday night.
“We are looking forward to that game under a new coach,” said Coach Thrash. “We don’t know much about them, but they have really good players. Sydney Ryan is good, so we know we have to focus on her. It will be a tough game.”
