Amelia Osgood doesn’t need additional motivation to find gratitude in everyday life. Considering all that’s going on the world today, it’s the little extra things that continue to provide humility both on and off the court.
The junior floor general and three-year starter for the Brentwood Lady Bruins was the lone Williamson County representative to grace the Tennessee Class AAA Girls Basketball all-state team, according to a list compiled by The TN Report.
“I was very happy,” Osgood told Home Page upon learning of such honor. “It was such an amazing season for (Brentwood) and it was definitely something nice to hear that I was named to the all-state team. It was hard enough, not just for us exiting the state tournament but for all the teams who were supposed to play on but can’t (due to the coronavirus disease [COVID-19] pandemic).”
Osgood was among 23 players selected to the team, which was announced earlier this year. The honor comes on the heels of helping lead the Lady Bruins to their first state tournament appearance since 2013. Brentwood reached that point after claiming top honors in the Region 6-AAA tournament–for which Osgood was named Most Valuable player—and outlasting Beech in the Class AAA sectional game.
Brentwood’s incredible run ended in the quarterfinal round of the Tennessee Blue Cross Class AAA Championships, dropping 62-56 heartbreaker to the Arlington Lady Tigers in what served as—for now—the final game of the bracket.
Osgood scored 13 points to go along with 5 rebounds in her final game of a season in which she posted game-day averages of 18.7 points, 4.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 steals.
Of course, her team value goes far deeper than the box score.
“First one in the gym, last one to leave,” said Myles Thrash, Osgood’s head coach at Brentwood. “The thing with Amelia, is that eye contact when you’re speaking—she takes it all in and is always looking for ways to improve.”
Thrash’s time thus far as the Lady Bruins’ head coach has covered the duration of Osgood’s already stellar career, as he took over the program during her freshman year.
Osgood has started every high school season, serving as the leader alongside the Trushel twins—Emily and Delaney—in leading Brentwood to a 29-3 record, along with a perfect 16-0 in District 11-AAA regular season play.
Brentwood suffered its lone in-conference loss in the District 11-AAA tournament championship, falling two points short to the Page Lady Patriots. The defeat snapped a 25-game win streak, though avenged less than two weeks later in the Region 6-AAA championship as they stormed into the state tournament.
The state quarterfinal game will mark the last time Brentwood’s “Big 3” share a court in a sanctioned high school basketball game. The Trushels both graduate this season and will take their talents to University South Carolina-Aiken in the fall.
Meanwhile, the show goes on for Osgood who will lead a stellar cast of returning talent. Still, it’s the run they enjoyed this year with the team’s core that makes the season that was—and the honors to have come along with it—that much more special.
“Both the twins were amazing to play with for the past three years,” states Osgood. “What was great about this season, none of our opponents could just key in on one player.
“That’s what made our team so special. Next year, we will set new goals, state is obviously the expectation and to win it all is the ultimate goal.
“I will continue to do my part to improve every day. Being able to start since my freshman season has enabled me to grow as a player, as a leader and as a person. Every year you see the improvement and it’s paying off. We will keep improving as a team, and I will continue to take what I’ve been able to gain from the past three years into the final (high school) season.”
