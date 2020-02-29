It’s been more than three months since Brentwood was forced to bounce back from a loss.
Fortunately, they still remembered how to win—and rather spectacularly.
A well-balanced attack by the Lady Bruins led to an emphatic return to the win column after trouncing Hunters Lane 68-37 in Region 6-AAA quarterfinal play Friday evening at John Overton High School in Nashville.
Delaney Trushel scored a team-high 22 points on a night where Brentwood score 10 different players score at least two points.
“For the more part, I’m just glad we’re sharing the ball and playing with a tremendous amount of confidence,” Brentwood head coach Myles Thrash said after the game. “It’s the right time of the season to be playing like this. We prepared all season preparing for this moment.”
Brentwood (26-2) perhaps wasn’t quite as prepared for the shocking loss suffered at the hands of the Page Lady Patriots in the District 11-AAA championship game earlier this week.
A heartbreaking 48-46 defeat ended their 25-game win streak at the very wrong time, though the Lady Bruins’ team leaders made sure to turn that loss into a learning lesson as they entered Region 6-AAA play as the number-two seed.
“We all knew we had to get this win,” notes Delaney Trushel, who scored 20 of her 22 in the first half, while also adding six steals and three rebounds. “We all knew we had to share the ball and I think that’s what we did. We got the win by sharing the ball and playing hard.”
The tone was set from the opening whistle, as Brentwood sprinted out to a 10-0 lead after having to play after a loss for the first time since dropping its season opener to Ensworth last November.
Hunters Lane finally landed on the board after sophomore sharpshooter Eunique Hassell drained the first of nine threes on the night.
Hassell wound up with a game-high 29 points on the night, including 21 in a clinic-worthy shooting spree in the second half.
“My goodness, she was shooting that thing,” exclaimed Brentwood junior Amelia Osgood (14 points, six rebounds, six assists), a light-out shooter herself. “That was a great performance for her, that was cool to watch.”
It’s not a stance normally taken by an opposing team, but Brentwood was always comfortably ahead. The Lady Bruins led 22-10 after one, shutting out the Lady Warriors in the second quarter to take a 50-10 lead into the locker room at halftime.
By that point, Brentwood had eight players score at least one field goal, and with Osgood and Delaney Trushel already in double figures.
“We got really good looks, we kept moving the ball,” noted Trushel, whose twin sister Emily added eight points four assists, one steal and one block. “I took some good shots and I guess I made some!”
The scoring slowed on the Brentwood side in the second half due to a running clock. Hunter’s Lane took advantage of the downtime—within rules and reason—in picking up the pace in the third quarter.
Hassell drained three straight threes, much to the delight of parents and patrons on both sides of the gym as the sophomore guard’s touch grew infectious among all observers.
The only left unimpressed was the hot-handed shooter.
“I was just thinking about not to give up because it was our last game,” said Hassell, who converted on seven of eight threes in the second half. “I just wanted to keep our team in it any way I could.”
Brentwood chose a different route entirely, getting everyone involved and preaching the concept of team ball. It wasn’t exactly a free for all on any other night during a season in which the Lady Bruins went 16-0 in District 11-AAA play, claiming the regular season title and carrying a 23-game win streak into the postseason.
Two more wins followed before running into the Page Lady Patriots in the finals, dropping a 48-46 heartbreaker. The feat gave Page the number-one seed in the regional tournament, where they topped MacGavock by a score of 80-22 to advance to the semifinal round.
Page and Brentwood both reached this same point last year before suffering losses in separate games to end their season.
This time around, both are heavily favored to meet in the Region 6-AAA finals, though neither taking any game for granted—least of all Brentwood, who treated Friday as a fresh start.
“It’s good to bounce back and start a new winning streak,” noted Emily Trushel.
Osgood had an even more direct perspective.
"ot’s always good to get a playoff win,” noted the blue-chip talent. “It was a good win.”
Another will be required on Monday in order to extend their incredible season by at least two more games. They will come in as the lower seed versus the District 12-AAA champion Cane Ridge Lady Ravens, who advanced to the semifinal round following a 62-44 win over Ravenwood.
“They’re well-coached,” Thrash observed of the Lady Ravens, coached by Joanne Tribue who has secured district champions in two of the last three seasons with entirely different teams. “They’re very athletic and able to get up and down the court.
“We’re going to give it our best and see what we can do. We came into this season approaching every game as if it was a playoff game. We knew it was going to be a playoff atmosphere, so we treated it that way. We were prepared for this moment and you saw what happened.”
