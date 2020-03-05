Brentwood entered the Region 6-AAA tournament with the discomfort of having to reel from a heartbreaking loss in the District 11-AAA final just 10 days ago.
That pain quickly transitioned to fuel, gaining revenge on the Page Lady Patriots at the best time following a 49-38 win in the Region 6-AAA championship Thursday evening at Overton High School in Nashville.
Senior post Delaney Trushel drained six three-pointers en route to a game-high 20 points. Amelia Osgood—whom was named tournament MVP—added 11 points and served as the centerpiece of a swarming 2-3 zone which shut down the Lady Patriots offense following a strong opening quarter for the district champs.
“We accomplished one of our goals we set out in the beginning of the season,” Brentwood head coach Myles Thrash said. “We wanted to be regional champs and we wanted to host our first sub-state game.
“It wasn’t easy but we got going defensively and some of the shots started falling our way. We had some people step up really big for us.”
One of those players—aside from Brentwood’s “Big Three” of the Trushel twins (Delaney and Emily) and Amelia Osgood—was Sophie Roston (seven points). The senior post player was presented the daunting task of having to contain Page senior Olivia Wilson, who scored nine points on the night and pushed past 1,000 in her high school career.
Roston rose to the challenge, registering the game’s first two points while finishing with seven on the night along with a number of timely rebounds and blocked shots while serving as the anchor of Brentwood’s zone defense.
“We’ve been practicing a lot, so we already knew what to do,” Roston said of the defensive adjustment made during the game—and even from their 48-46 loss to Page in the District 11-AAA championship. “We’ve been communicating really well and it helped stop them. We usually like to play faster than our opponents.”
It was Page who controlled the tempo early on, enjoying a 12-10 lead after one quarter of play. The backcourt tandem of junior Delaney Noe (four points) and sophomore McKenzie Cochran (team-high 11 points) did their best to contain Osgood (11 points, seven assists, five steals), who found other ways to contribute when she wasn’t always presented with a clean look at the basket.
“It’s just about reading the right defense,” said Osgood. "I did that tonight, just hit whatever was open, trying to make the right play. If they’re going to focus on me all night, I got the dump down (Delaney Trushel) and the shoulder (Emily Trushel) over there. It was wonderful that they were hitting (their shots).”
Osgood’s effort was less about her offense being muted and more so about showcasing her full arsenal.
“I thought it was very masterful of her,” Thrash said of his all-star junior guard. “I thought it was brilliant watching her get her teammates involved. I told her, she played like a high-level college player tonight.”
A quick basket by sophomore Lili Wilken (nine points) gave Page a 14-10 lead—its widest margin of the night—before the Lady Bruins heated up just as the Lady Patriots’ offense would go ice cold.
“We wanted to slow them down,” noted Thrash. “We know they can shoot it, and they like to extend it a little bit as well. They can attack the basket, they can shoot it, but they’re more of a dribble-drive type of team. We wanted to keep them out of the paint as much as possible.”
A 14-0 run put Brentwood up 24-14 at the half, with shutdown defense perfectly complemented by the hot hand of Delaney Trushel, who was held scoreless in the opening quarter before revving up her engine prior to halftime.
“We just moved the ball really well,” said Trushel, who along with her twin sister Emily will play ball at the next level as both will attend University of South Carolina-Aiken in the fall. “Amelia kept making certain plays and it led to my open shots, Em’s open shots, everyone’s open shots.”
The shot selection by Page, on the other hand, left something to be desired in a second quarter where their normally potent offense was held to just two points.
“We didn’t handle the ball well, we had way too many turnovers and didn’t shoot the ball well,” noted Page head coach Ron Brock. “Add those things together, and it’s never going to work out well.”
Still, Page never showed any quit. A basket by Wilken to start the half followed by a pair of free throws by Wilson helped cut the deficit to six, although the rally was short-lived.
A drive to the basket by Osgood ignited a 9-0 run to restore a double-digit lead which they Lady Bruins would never relinquish. Cochran helped stop the bleeding, rebounding a missed three-point attempt by Emily Trushel (eight points) and going coast-to-coast to pull the Lady Patritos within 12 heading into the final eight minutes.
Wilson banked in a short jumper to cut the lead to 10 at the start of the fourth quarter before Osgood took over the game. A three-pointer by the otherworldly junior was followed by a steal and splitting two defenders for a fast break layup to once again grow the lead to 15. A three-pointer by Emily Trushel inside of 6:00 to play gave the Lady Bruins’ a 41-23 lead, its largest of the night.
“They’re gonna make it tough on you,” Brock said of Brentwood, whose Lady Patriots helped end their 25-game win streak with their district championship win. “They’re going to expose your weaknesses and that’s good for you. I love it when teams expose weaknesses. Sometimes you just hope it’s earlier in the year so you have time to work on it.”
Both teams will have a day to work out any kinks and minor injuries that came with Thursday’s regional final. Separate wins in the semifinal round ensured that Williamson County would send two teams to the girls’ sub-state round, just a matter of which team would stay local and who would hit the road.
It will be Brentwood (28-2) who gets to enjoy its first ever sub-state home game this Saturday evening.
They will host the Beech Lady Buccaneers (27-4), who came up just short in the Region 5-AAA championship, suffering a 49-45 overtime loss to two-time regional champion Lebanon Blue Devilettes.
“It’s so exciting,” Emily Trushel said of playing on Brentwood’s gym for the final time in her stellar high school career. “Two years ago, we slipped away in the region championship. We have to stay calm and confident and just keep playing It’s my last home game ever. I hope we get a big crowd going.”
As for the Lady Patriots, their road to the state tournament takes a lengthy detour. They will have to travel to Lebanon, where they face the repeat Region 5-AAA champion Blue Devilettes who defeated Beech to advance to sub-state for the third straight season.
“It’s really good to know that we had that to fall back on,” observed Wilken, making the most of a rough night for her team, despite her own all-star play which earned her all-tournament honors. “It’s a good opportunity for us, if we can get to the state tournament. We just have to put this behind us and win the next game.”
Short-term memory will be crucial for the next 48 hours, even if Page can take comfort in knowing the only team to beat them all season is the one they get to leave behind at least until the state championship, should both advance to that point.
“The thing we got is another night. We have another night to go make some history,” acknowledges Brock. “It means a lot that we won every game in the postseason prior to (Thursday night), but if you ask our girls what our record is, 0-0. You have to be disappointed (in not winning the championship). I’m disappointed. But you have to have a short memory.
“You can’t let it carry on to the next game. You sure can’t let it carry on to this next game because this one from here on out, it’s one-and done. You’re going home if you don’t win.”
Lebanon ousted Ravenwood in a home sub-state game one year ago to advance to the Class AAA state tournament. Much of that team has returned, which has led to a second straight Region 5-AAA crown.
“They’re well-coached, they’re big. They’re fast. They can shoot. Other than that… no problem,” quipped Brock.
Meanwhile, Brentwood gets to go home with a feeling unlike any other they’ve previously experienced.
“Just how far we’ve come these past three years, it’s exciting to get a championship,” admitted Osgood. “The whole regular season (going undefeated in regular season district play), this really puts a stamp on it. Being able to finally get one, that’s what you work for is to finally get the championship.”
