The Brentwood Lady Bruins (19-4, 10-2) kept their strong season going on the road to defeat the Page Lady Patriots (9-7, 8-3), 68-52, Tuesday night.
“We have a very young team,” said Page head coach Ron Brock. “We have to get them set and ready to play at a higher level.”
“This win means a lot for our team, especially this late in the season,” said Brentwood head coach Myles Thrash. “We are getting close in district time, and we want to continue to gel.”
In the first quarter, Brentwood collected an early lead from long-range shots by seniors Kate Workman and Amelia Osgood to go ahead in the frame 18-13.
The Lady Bruins kept their advantage in the second quarter with jumpers and three pointers from Osgood, junior Sydney Ryan and junior Kaitlyn Lorenzi to go into halftime up 25-19.
In the third quarter, Brentwood gained a little separation by raining threes from behind the arc and scoring in the post by senior Sophie Roston, Osgood and Ryan to stretch their lead 49-35.
The Lady Bruins poured it on in the fourth quarter, continuing the offensive shootout from downtown by Ryan and Osgood to seal the victory 68-52.
The Lady Bruins defense held Page to 52 points in the game.
“We were able to take them out of some things that they normally do and just make it a little bit difficult for them at times,” said Coach Thrash. “We wanted to limit their open looks, because they can shoot the ball. We rebounded well and got lucky that they missed some shots.”
Brentwood’s leading scorers were Ryan with 27 points and Osgood with 23 points.
“They were really aggressive and made good decisions with the ball,” said Coach Thrash. “I thought Amelia carried us early on in the game, and Sydney stepped it up in the second half. They are our catalysts offensively. They did a tremendous job adjusting to how we were being defended as well.”
The Lady Patriots leading scorers were sophomore Braley Bushman with 14 points, junior Mackenzie Cochran with 13 points and sophomore Mary Claire Pike with ten points.
“We have had six different people score in double figures, and several of them have scored 20 something points,” said Coach Brock. “It can come from any different player on any given night. They were aggressive, attacked the basket, and looked for their shot.”
Page will travel to Spring Hill on Friday.
“I want to us to do a better job on the defensive end,” said Coach Brock. “I am not worried that much about our offense, but I want to see our defense pick it up.”
Brentwood will face Ravenwood at home on Friday.
“This is a playoff atmosphere for us from here on out,” said Coach Thrash. “Every game matters right now, and we are going to approach it like a playoff game, as far as seeding goes. Our girls really look forward to Battle of the Woods.”
Milestones
Page scorers Lili Wilken and Mackenzie Cochran both received 1,000-point honors during the game after reaching that mark in their respective careers.
