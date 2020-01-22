Delaney Trushel appears to be in a hurry to get to the 1,000 career points milestone.
The South Carolina-Aiken signee scored a career-high 31 points, including five 3s, in Brentwood’s 63-41 win at Franklin on Tuesday night.
“I kept looking at the scoreboard because I (was) 41 points away from 1,000,” Trushel said. “I looked up and I had 31. I thought that was pretty cool.”
Technically, Trushel is 10 points from reaching the milestone although she might already be there. All of Brentwood’s 2016-17 stats from her freshman season are lost.
Her twin sister, Emily, reached 1,000 in a lopsided win at Ravenwood two weeks ago.
Delaney Trushel scored 23 of her points in the second half, including 15 in the pivotal third quarter.
Franklin (5-14, 1-8 District 11-AAA) led 23-21 late in the first half before Brentwood (14-1, 8-0) rallied with a 24-4 run for its 14th consecutive win.
The Lady Bruins outscored the Lady Rebels 21-4 in the third quarter.
“Well, we wanted to just pick up the pressure a little bit, speed the game up, pick the pace up a little bit,” Brentwood coach Myles Thrash said. “They wanted to try to control it with their ball control and they made some shots. I asked (Delaney) to be aggressive.”
Brentwood switched between a full-court man-to-man and a full-court press to take control in the third quarter.
Point guard Amelia Osgood added 11 points for the Lady Bruins, whose only loss was to 13-0 Ensworth in the season opener.
Bergen Allee led the Lady Rebels with 18 points, including five 3s. Kate O’Neil, a 6-1 power forward, added 12.
Franklin just couldn’t find a way to contain Delaney Trushel, especially in the second half.
“She’s just so long, she can drive, she can shoot,” O’Neil said. “She gets through box outs and we really need to work on staying on her hard, but she’s a really good player.”
Delaney Trushel hit the boards hard throughout the game.
“She got a lot of offensive rebounds and stickbacks,” Lady Rebels coach Jay Johnson said. “Once you get into a rhythm and get into a flow like that, it seems like everything goes in.”
Brentwood ratcheted up the pressure on Franklin in the third quarter.
“We knew in the first half --- I think they had thrown 10 bodies at us and we’re running six out there,” Johnson said. “They just eventually wore us down. We made too many mental mistakes down the stretch.”
Johnson is in hist first year as girls coach after coaching the boys for 10 seasons previously. He is also the athletic director and was a guard on Franklin’s 1989 Class AAA champion.
“I’ve had a blast,” Johnson said. “We’re not showing it in wins and losses, but if you look at this team out here in the first half and look at what we looked like back in December against Brentwood – we’ve come a long way. And it’s been a fun journey.”
Brentwood remains one game ahead of second-place Dickson County. Franklin is in eighth, a half-game ahead of last-place Centennial.
Up Next
Brentwood visits Dickson County in a showdown between the district’s top two teams Friday.
Franklin visits fifth-place Ravenwood on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.