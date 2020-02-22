It's not how they normally win, but it'll do for the tournament semifinals.
The Brentwood Lady Bruins won a 25th consecutive game Saturday afternoon at Independence High against the rival Ravenwood Lady Raptors, 68-58, in an 11-AAA semis version of the 'Battle of the Woods.'
Amelia Osgood, adding to her 30-point performance from Friday night, scored 27 in the contest, one that saw the Lady Bruins slow a bit in their typically-fiery third quarter.
The team maintained distance going into halftime with Ravenwood behind 33-23, but after being down 44-30 in the third, the Lady Raptors went on a 10-0 run to close the quarter to only be down 44-40.
But that second half magic eventually caught up with the Lady Bruins, with the team knocking down a few key 3s to open the fourth and gaining traction to will themselves to the 11-AAA finals game Monday night.
They'll face two seed Page High, who Brentwood swept in the regular season.
Delaney Trushel, the 11-AAA MVP for girls basketball, had 16 in the contest, while Reghan Grimes (19) and Lexi Erickson (16) led the charge for Ravenwood.
"I thought they played really well, give them credit," Lady Bruins head coach Myles Thrash said of Ravenwood after the game. "They have a really good game plan; they played hard....We missed some shots we normally make [in the third], and [Ravenwood] made a run. We knew coming into this game it was going to be a hard-fought game."
What is it like to have your biggest rival pop up as the next opponent in line for one of the hardest points in the season, you might wonder?
"We tend to just take it game by game during the tournament," Osgood said of the team's preparation process. "Even though it is a big rivalry game, we try to just look at it as another team that's in our way."
It's even more interesting when you consider this is the team's 25th win in a row, in the midst of a historic season that, like with all great teams, resets the win-loss column for tournament time.
Thrash, the 11-AAA girls basketball Coach of the Year, reflects on what keeps the team keep its tournament perspective in a special season like this.
"We do a good job of preparing and keeping our focus," he said. "They've done a tremendous job with their focus. It took a process to get to this point. It just didn't just happen overnight. We can go back to my very first year and I think that leads up to right now, and [the players'] maturity as well."
The Lady Bruins and Lady Patriots will square off at 7:30 p.m. Monday night at Independence for the 11-AAA crown, while Ravenwood and Summit will vie for third place in the district at 6 p.m.
