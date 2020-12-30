The Brentwood girls basketball team will take home some hardware to close out what's been quite a strange 2020.
The team bested down-the-road rival Brentwood Academy 57-54 Wednesday at Christ Presbyterian Academy to take the tourney's top prize.
Above are photos from Carl Edmondson, Jr.
