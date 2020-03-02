The Brentwood Lady Bruins basketball team relied on the trifecta of junior Amelia Osgood and seniors Delaney and Emily Trushel to pull away late 70-50 over the Cane Ridge Lady Ravens at Overton High School on Monday night in the region semifinal.
“We took pride in being resilient,” said Brentwood head coach Myles Thrash. “Basketball is a game of runs, and we understand that. The best thing to do when there are runs is show poise and patience.”
In the first quarter, Brentwood’s Osgood ignited the offense with long range shots to give the Lady Bruins a 20-13 lead.
Brentwood added contributions from behind the arc by Delaney and Emily Trushel, but the sharp shooting of Cane Ridge junior A’niya Young kept the Lady Ravens close at halftime 40-33.
In the third quarter, the Brentwood trio of 3-point aces Delaney and Emily Trushel along with Osgood helped stretch the lead 50-40.
The Lady Bruins found separation in the fourth quarter as Brentwood continued their shooting clinic from downtown to seal the victory 70-50.
The leading scorers for Brentwood were Osgood with 28 points, Delaney Trushel with 22 and Emily Trushel with 15.
“We all work well together, said Delaney Trushel. “We have a good connection on and off the court. We have been playing with each other for so long and that really helps us.”
The Lady Ravens leading scorer was Young with 22 points.
Brentwood lost in the region semifinals last year to archrival Ravenwood and make it back to the region final for the first time since 2018.
“They remember that very well,” said Coach Thrash of last season's result. “It was embedded in their minds over and over again. They said whenever they got in this situation (region semifinal) again, they wanted to make the most of it.”
This will be the fourth installment this season between Brentwood and Page when they meet in the region final on Wednesday night at Overton High School.
“All season, we were trying to playing in the championship games,” said Osgood. “Our ultimate goal is to win these games.”
“We knew coming in there was a chance that it could be this game (versus Page) because they are a really good team,” said Coach Thrash. “We look forward to the challenge.”
In the last matchup at the district final, Page got the best of Brentwood on a last second shot by Delaney Noe.
“We want to make them uncomfortable,” said Osgood. “It is a really good game, and we just have to come out with the will to win, like we always have.”
“Hopefully we can keep a lead the entire game instead of playing a close game,” said Delaney Trushel. “We want to keep them from shooting as many threes as they did last time.”
