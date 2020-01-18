Brentwood made a 3-pointer for each victory in its winning streak.
The Lady Bruins buried 13 shots from beyond the arc en route to its 13 straight win with a 64-39 victory at Independence on Friday night.
Point guard Amelia Osgood led the way with 23 points, including four 3s, while South Carolina-Aiken signee Delaney Trushel added 17 points with five 3s.
“That’s what they do,” Brentwood coach Myles Thrash said of the nine 3s by Osgood and Trushel. “When they get open looks, I’m very confident they’re going to knock them down.”
First-place Brentwood (13-1, 7-0 in District 11-AAA) remains one game ahead of fellow district teams Page (15-1, 6-1) and Dickson County (8-5, 6-1). Brentwood visits Dickson Co. on Jan. 24.
“It’s a good win for us,” Osgood said. “We were just moving the ball real well, finding each other. Just swinging the ball, wide-open shots and we were confident taking them.”
The Lady Bruins led by only two after the first quarter, but started to pull away by outscoring the Lady Eagles 17-6 the next eight minutes.
Kayla Miller led Independence (11-5, 5-2) with 13 points and Lindsey Freeman added 10.
“Well, when they’ve got five kids that can shoot the ball from anywhere, that’s hard to defend that and you’re basically guarding 5-11 guards,” Independence coach Bryan Glasner said of Brentwood’s 3-point shooters.
“And when your big people are not as quick as them and you’ve got small people -- it’s just a catch and shoot for them.”
Defending Osgood and Trushel is difficult for any team.
“They can handle the ball, they can drive the ball and they can shoot the ball,” said Glasner, who’s in his first year as the Lady Eagles head coach.
Brentwood held a double-digit lead most of the second half.
“They were just an offensive juggernaut tonight,” Glasner said.
Independence is fourth in the district after finishing seventh last year.
“Over the last seven years, they’ve averaged six wins a year here,” Glasner said of Indy. “These kids have worked extremely hard, coming in three to four mornings at 6 o’clock to shoot. It didn’t show it tonight, but we’ve been shooting the ball better.”
Glasner coached the Independence boys to the freshman district title last season.
The former Bradley Central girls coach is trying to lead Indy to its first winning season since 2013.
“We’ve made some good strides,” Glasner said.
Up Next
Brentwood visits Franklin on Tuesday.
Independence hosts Ravenwood on Tuesday.
