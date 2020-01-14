The Brentwood Lady Bruins basketball team surged to victory over the Centennial Lady Cougars 80-37 on Tuesday night at home.
It adds a 12th consecutive victory to the Lady Bruins' run this season and keep them perfect in the district.
“I am excited about where we are,” said Brentwood head coach Myles Thrash. “We still have a lot of work to do, but we want to get better every game.”
“We take every game like it is the most important game of our season,” said senior guard Delaney Trushel. “We always have the mindset to work together and play team defense. Our approach in the way we practice helps us with these wins.”
In the first quarter, Brentwood got on a roll from the three-point line with baskets from junior Amelia Osgood and senior Delaney Trushel to collect an early lead 23-13.
The Lady Bruins continued to heat up from behind the arc to stretch their lead in the second quarter to 45-28.
Brentwood kept the party going from downtown with shots made from Delaney and Emily Trushel along with Osgood to increase the lead 64-32.
The Lady Bruins dominated in the post and behind the arc to win the game 80-37.
Senior Delaney Trushel led Brentwood with 29 points.
“I think she is one of the best shooters in the state,” said Coach Thrash. “She is a smart player. She knows how to space the floor, get to the basket, and finish.”
Osgood tallied 20 points.
“We (Amelia and I) really like to share the ball and are never selfish”, said Delaney Trushel. “We love to move the ball and get the most open pass that we can get.”
Brentwood remains undefeated in district play.
“I feel like every time we play someone we always get their best,” said Delaney Trushel. “If we work as a team, get open shots, move the ball around, and play good defense, it will be fun to see what we can do.”
Centennial’s leading scorer was sophomore Sheraton Foster with 29 points.
Centennial will take on Ravenwood at home Friday night.
Brentwood will face Independence on the road Friday night.
“It will be a tough game for us,” said Coach Thrash. “Coach [Bryan] Glasner has done really well with his players.”
