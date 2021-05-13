The Brentwood Girls Cotillion, a service group of Brentwood High School senior students, raised more than $23,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The service group's usual fundraising efforts were canceled due to the pandemic, but the group was able to adapt.
They held a variety of events including a walk-a-thon and an online auction.
On Saturday the group held its final event, raising in total $23,017 in donations to St. Jude.
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital works to advance cures for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. More information can be found here.
