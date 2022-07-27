The Tennessee Runner MlleSplit preseason cross country rankings debuted this week, and the Brentwood girls squad is atop the state rankings.
Brentwood, the defending state champions in Class AAA, were ranked as the top overall team in the state as well as the top team in their class.
The Bruins return several top runners from their TSSAA championship-winning team, including Lydia Cromwell (6th at the state meet), Brooke Tyll (12th), Peyton Strauss (13th), Rachel Haws (27th), and Lola Baker (37th).
Other areas schools near the top of the girls rankings include Beech, who were runner-ups to Brentwood in the overall and AAA lists, Page (third in Class A/AA), and Harpeth Hall (third in DII-AA).
Page finished fourth at the state championships and return sisters Sophia and Gabrielle Boutros, who placed fourth and eighth at the TSSAA meet, respectively.
In the boys rankings, Brentwood once again were the top Williamson County team, coming in at third overall and second in AAA.
The Bruins return a number of runners from a team that placed third at the state championship: Brody Chapman (5th), Callahan Fielder (8th), Robert Pautienus (32nd), and Jack Rittler (39th).
Brentwood Academy was second in the DII-AA rankings, while DII-A featured University School of Nashville in first and Harding Academy in third.
The Eagles finished second at the state meet and return several of their top runners: Luke Thompson (2nd), Carter Johnson (8th), Sean Smith (12th), Sam Widmaier (24th), Harrison Chapman (48th), and Parker Wells (50th).
Perhaps the top returning runner in the state is Ravenwood junior Miles Ramar, the individual state champion for Class AAA last season.
