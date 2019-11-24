After four seasons at the helm, Brentwood High School girls soccer coach Kersta Mello says she's stepping away from the position.
"The time has come to set aside my coaching hat for a while and put on my mama and biggest fan hat for my boys and baby girl due in March," Mello shared in a statement.
Mello's Lady Bruins reached the Class AAA state finals this year, earning runners-up status in a close contest to rival Ravenwood.
They've made the state tournament the last three seasons under Mello's watch since she took on the position in 2016. In 2012 Brentwood won the state title over Siegel when she was an assistant.
"Brentwood High has become home for me and my family these past 9 years, and the community of people at this school, along with the families I've been fortunate enough to coach, are so special and so important to me.
"I consider myself incredibly lucky to have been a small part of this wonderful program and am very thankful to be a part of the community at Brentwood High that makes a decision like this one so difficult to make."
Mello's successor has not yet been announced.
