Surging to victory, the Brentwood Lady Bruins soccer team (6-1-6, 1-1-1) won convincingly Thursday night at home 5-0 over the Oakland Lady Patriots (7-4-2, 6-2-2) to close the regular season.
“We have one of the closest group of seniors,” said Brentwood head coach Maggie McLaughlin. “These ten ladies put the team first and love each other.”
“I think it gives us a lot of confidence going into the match against Franklin Tuesday,” said Brentwood senior Haley Hannah.
“It means a lot for our Tuesday game going into districts,” said Brentwood senior Saba Kent. “We really needed a pump up, so scoring five goals was great.”
The Lady Bruins got the scoring started in the first half with a goal inside the box by senior Haley Hannah to give Brentwood a 1-0 lead.
Strong defensive plays helped the score stand up, giving the Lady Bruins a 1-0 lead at halftime.
With a little over three minutes in the second half, Brentwood collected a goal from long distance by senior Ella Glover to extend their lead 2-0.
A minute later, the Lady Bruins continued to roll with a strike in the box by senior Emma Majors to stretch the Brentwood advantage to 3-0.
Oakland had a few shots on goal, but could not break through due to sophomore goalie Jewel Molina’s excellent defensive stands.
The scoring spree continued in the second half with a missile in the box by senior Chloe Glover to lengthen the Lady Bruin lead to 4-0.
A goal by senior Kendal Overgaard, sneaking past the keeper sealed the victory for Brentwood 5-0.
“It was fun to watch five different seniors score tonight and see them celebrate each other,” said Coach McLaughlin. “Could not ask any more from this group.”
“Coming off our last game, we had a tough time scoring,” said Hannah. “Tonight we just connected all the dots and worked together.”
“We played with high energy, so it worked really well,” said Kent.
Goalie Molina had a clean sheet on the night for the Lady Bruins, picking up a shutout.
“Jewell has been the highlight of my season,” said Coach McLaughlin. “She has gone above and beyond and improves every week. She is really coming through for this team. We look forward to seeing her grow more and more as we keep going.”
“She has worked her butt off this season and I am really proud of her,” said Hannah. “She has helped us out a lot.”
“She has so much confidence now,” said Kent. “It is fun to get to watch her enjoy the shutout. She works really hard.
Brentwood will move on to district tournament play, taking on Franklin Tuesday.
“We are excited to have another chance,” said Coach McLaughlin. “We had a draw (one to one) earlier in the season.”
“I hope to see the same thing we did tonight, hustling and having confidence while we play.” said Hannah.
“I hope to see a lot of grit,” said Kent. “They (Franklin) are a really good team. We just have to match up to their level and dig really deep for it.”
