The Brentwood Lady Bruins came back from a 1-0 deficit to take the District 12 AAA title over the Ravenwood Lady Raptors 2-1 Thursday night at Independence High School.
“There are some potential dangers that can come with being undefeated, but games like tonight make us proud of the fight in our team,” said Brentwood head coach Kersta Melo. “We are not concerned (about our record) going into the postseason, because it will help us moving forward.”
Ravenwood began the match with early fireworks, scoring a goal in 46 seconds by junior Marcela Forero to give the Lady Raptors a 1-0 lead.
“She (Forero) was ready to go from the blow of the whistle,” said Ravenwood head coach Brandon Mead. “She put pressure on the center back, intercepted one and put a banger in the corner.”
Brentwood answered later in the first half with a strike from junior Hayley Howard to tie the match 1-1 at halftime.
Lady Bruins scored a potential go ahead goal early in the second half, which was waived off by the officials.
Brentwood collected the game winning goal with 24:37 remaining in the second half on a header just in front of the keeper by sophomore Haley Hannah.
“She (Hannah) is a worker bee for our team,” said Coach Melo. “She is one that will not quit in the middle. For her to get that goal, especially since shortly before that, she was called off sides, was huge for our team.”
Brentwood will host the District 11-AAA runner up between Dickson County/ Hillsboro (to be played Friday) next Tuesday.
“It is great that we get to play at Brentwood High in the region semifinals,” said Melo. “For our senior class and upperclassmen, it means that they will get to play one more game at home.”
Ravenwood will travel to the winner of 11-AAA match between Dickson County/Hillsboro next Tuesday.
“There is a lot of soccer to be played,” said Coach Mead. “I hope we rebound and have a good showing in the region semifinal, and then come back and play Brentwood in the region final."
