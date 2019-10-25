The Brentwood Lady Bruins and the Ravenwood Lady Raptors battled for the Regional 6 title at BHS Thursday night.
And it was the undefeated Brentwood who pulled out the tough 1-0 victory.
These teams know each other well, as they are main rivals and this is the fourth time they played this season.
The Lady Bruins have won all four contests.
Brentwood scored quickly into the game when Haley Hannah scored off an Emma Majors assist, making it 1-0.
Both teams continued to aggressively attack the goalkeeper the entire first half. Neither team was able to dominate the pace of the match, even though they both ran plays and forced the pace to get into the box.
Brentwood came out in the second half with the intent to take control and finish off the game, pulling most of the team to the offensive side of the field and keeping the ball on Ravenwood's side in an attempt to set up goals.
But just like the first half, Ravenwood stood strong and even had several fast break chances that barely missed.
In the end, though, Brentwood was able to hold on to the lead and run out the clock, securing the region title.
Brentwood head coach Kersta Mello complimented the challenge their rival gave them.
"Obviously it was a very, very, hard opponent for us," she said. "And anyone coming out of our district is. And we knew it was going to be a hard battle coming in, and we're glad for that goal and glad to be moving on as well."
Ravenwood's head coach Brandon Mead was complimentary of his team's effort.
"It was a great game just as we expected it to be," he said. "I think as we all know Brentwood is a great team. It's tough to find weaknesses.
"I think we played very well. We had a great performance. We tested them. We had some decent opportunities, but we weren't able to put them away. And they found an opportunity, and that was the difference."
"I'm very proud of our girls from where we started, and where we are now, and we're looking forward to sub-state."
Both teams play Saturday. They await the result of the Region 5 Final between Gallatin and Hendersonville. The loser plays Brentwood; the winner plays Ravenwood.
