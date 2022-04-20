Brentwood-based golfer Nolan Ray has accepted a sponsor’s exemption to compete in the 2022 Simmons Bank Open, scheduled for May 5-8 at The Grove Club in College Grove, per a press release.
“The opportunity to compete in the Simmons Bank Open means so much to me, and I want to thank everyone involved,” Ray said. “Having my friends and family be able to come watch my first Korn Ferry Tour start is going to be special. I am very grateful for the opportunity!”
Ray grew up playing in Tennessee junior golf before going on to a successful collegiate career at the University of Tennessee and later Lipscomb University, where he earned All-American honorable mention accolades.
The highlight of his amateur career came in 2019 when he captured the Tennessee Amateur Championship at The Honors Course. When the COVID-19 pandemic brought his collegiate career to a premature end, Ray turned professional in August of 2020 after competing in the U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes.
The following June, Ray earned his first career professional victory when he took top prize of $10,000 at the Tennessee State Open at GreyStone Golf Club.
Ray finished T12 in PGA Tour Canada Qualifying School last month.
“Having grown up here in middle Tennessee, it has been a goal of mine to compete in this event since its inception,” Ray added. “I have so many great memories of The Grove, going back to the Tennessee Junior Cup in high school, the 2018 Tennessee State Open and then getting married there last summer, I’m excited to add to these great memories by competing in the Simmons Bank Open.”
