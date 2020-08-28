Brentwood High alum and golfer Nolan Ray has decided that he is going to go pro.
The former Bruin and Tennessee and Lipscomb golfer shared on Twitter this week his intention to begin a professional career in the sport.
“Been an awesome journey through junior and amateur golf. I’m excited to say that my dream of being a professional golfer is a now a reality. Ready for the next chapter.” Ray said in the message.
After transferring from Tennessee, Ray graduated in May from Lipscomb University with a master's in accounting.
Ray, like many other athletes dealing with the struggles of life with COVID around the world, had to weigh his options after he lost his redshirt senior season in the spring to the virus' cancellation of the Atlantic Sun's spring season.
Ray could've returned to Lipscomb for a sixth college season as a redshirt senior since he lost his senior campaign, but the A-Sun Conference made the decision to postpone fall sports to the spring recently.
“I was going to go back because of the coronavirus, and when they cancelled fall, I just felt like I needed some certainty.” said Ray.
“Everything felt kinda up in the air as far as college golf, and what tournaments I’d be able to play in, and what tournaments there would be. So, when they cancelled fall, I just felt like needed some certainty and needed to start the path that I felt like I was gonna do.”
Ray originally committed to play golf at Tennessee, where he redshirted his first year and stayed with the Volunteers until his redshirt junior year. It's then he decided to transfer to Lipscomb to finish his college career.
“I love Tennessee, still do.” said Ray. “I just felt like, after my fourth year up there, I was kind of viewing it as a year to get ready for professional golf. I knew my home base was gonna be in Nashville once I turned professional, and felt like just coming home and the program I would be doing at Lipscomb was two nights a week so it really worked out for schedule.
"I’ve also known [Lipscomb] Coach [Will] Brewer for a long time so I knew that he would be beneficial for my game and the combination of those things was the reason I decided to do it.”
When Ray was asked about if he envisioned this sort of thing happening to him at a young age, he stated that he’s always taken things one step at a time.
“In middle school, it was play the top level of junior golf, and once I got to the top level of junior golf, it was go to college and be a good college player.” Ray said. “Then I went to Tennessee and Lipscomb and was an All-American this year at Lipscomb. That was always the next step so that’s when I really started to think about what professional golf looks like.”
This week, he competed in a SwingThought Tour event at Verdict Ridge in Denver, N.C. Ray didn’t win the event, but he did place third overall in the competition where he posted a -8 for the course.
Ray will be competing in another event next week called the Tour Red Challenge in Bloomington, Ill.
Other things that Ray says he is looking forward to are his open schedule and that there and just trying to figure out pro golf.
He says he is also excited to plan his path to one day get to the PGA Tour eventually and what looks like for him.
