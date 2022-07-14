Six Brentwood High School golfers competed at the fourth annual NHGSA High School Golf National Invitational in Pinehurst, N.C. this week, placing 10th overall out of 53 total teams.
Brentwood were the lone representatives for the state of Tennessee in what is essentially the invitation-only national championship for high school golf.
The squad was made up of BHS golfers Bryce Callaway, Grant Clunan, Jacob Purifoy, Nolan Griggs, Sam Johnson and Troup Wallace.
During the three-day, 54-hole stroke play event, Team Tennessee shot +66 as a whole for a total score of 930 (301-307-322). Team Georgia finished first with a score of +11, 875.
More than 330 golfers competed overall, each of which won their respective state tournaments as either an individual or as part of a team.
In the individual standings, Johnson had the team's top score at +8, 224. He finished in a tie for 26th overall. Other scores and placements for Team Tennessee golfers include:
- Clunan: +19, 235 - 99th
- Griggs: +22, 238 - 120th
- Callaway: +25, 241 - 145th
- Purifoy: +25, 241 - 145th
- Wallace: +26, 242 - 155th
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.