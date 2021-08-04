It’s been nearly 10 years since Brentwood native Savannah Cleveland was a student in the Williamson County Schools system, but she is still feeling the positive vibes she received from the teachers and the classrooms she encountered.
A 2012 graduate of Brentwood High School, Cleveland has had quite the experience after graduating from the University of South Carolina four years later. She has worked with a tech consulting firm in Atlanta, served with the Peace Corps in Colombia, South America, and recently started her own company after moving back to Brentwood.
It’s through this latest venture that Cleveland could particularly feel the entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen she absorbed while a Bruin. She is CEO of Unity PPE, a women-owned business in Nashville that supplies masks, face shields and similar products being used during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To show her appreciation for the education she got in WCS, Cleveland recently donated approximately 10,000 microfiber cloth masks in various colors to the district. She delivered the boxes to the district office in Franklin.
"The WCS system has done so much for me,” Cleveland said. “My education started in these halls and was influenced by these teachers. Education has provided so much, and this is me doing my small part to give back."
