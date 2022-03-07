For the sixth straight year the Brentwood High TV & Film is THSPA State Champions.
Students won five first-place awards, more than any other program in Tennessee.
“I’m extremely proud of my students for continuing the tradition of working hard and winning at THSPA,” said instructor Ronnie Adcock. “It’s the 12th time in 14 years we’ve been able to do that. It’s especially sweet since this is my final year of teaching.”
Below is a list of the awards:
Mark Madison Best TV Station
WBHS 9
Sports Coverage of a Live Event
WBHS 9 Football Crew
1st BHS Football vs. Hillsboro
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeEaUy-4LfI&t=14s
2nd BHS Football vs. RHS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DhjD5prZbDs&t=51s
News Package
1st Eliza Linney & Noah True
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZODSru3I4iA&t=4s
Commercial
1st Eliza Linney
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZODSru3I4iA&t=4s
Sports Video
1st Courtney Stanley & Warren Coffman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0pkGZT35z94&t=3s
Newscast
2nd Level 3 News Team
Sports Show
2nd Kyler Green
PSA
2nd Eliza Linney & Noah True
3rd Will Abrahamson
Music Video
2nd Keaton Hardwick
Honorable Mention: Ashlyn Witt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.