For the sixth straight year the Brentwood High TV & Film is THSPA State Champions. 

Students won five first-place awards, more than any other program in Tennessee.

“I’m extremely proud of my students for continuing the tradition of working hard and winning at THSPA,” said instructor Ronnie Adcock. “It’s the 12th time in 14 years we’ve been able to do that. It’s especially sweet since this is my final year of teaching.”

Below is a list of the awards:

Mark Madison Best TV Station

WBHS 9

Sports Coverage of a Live Event

WBHS 9 Football Crew

1st BHS Football vs. Hillsboro

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeEaUy-4LfI&amp;t=14s

2nd BHS Football vs. RHS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DhjD5prZbDs&amp;t=51s

News Package

1st Eliza Linney & Noah True

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZODSru3I4iA&amp;t=4s

Commercial

1st Eliza Linney

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZODSru3I4iA&amp;t=4s

Sports Video

1st Courtney Stanley & Warren Coffman

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0pkGZT35z94&amp;t=3s

Newscast

2nd Level 3 News Team

Sports Show

2nd Kyler Green

PSA

2nd Eliza Linney & Noah True

3rd Will Abrahamson

Music Video

2nd Keaton Hardwick

Honorable Mention: Ashlyn Witt