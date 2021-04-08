Leadership Franklin, a nonprofit organization that was founded 25 years ago and is focused on developing leadership and community engagement and furthering a vision for Franklin and Williamson County, has awarded its annual college scholarship to a senior from Brentwood High School.
This year’s recipient of the $1,500 scholarship is M.J. Brown, who will graduate in May from Brentwood High. He is a class representative on the Student Council and is treasurer of this student organization
The Leadership Franklin scholarship is awarded to high school seniors or current college students who display their commitment to Williamson County through service and demonstrated community leadership. Applicants are selected based on grade point average, quality of essay and scholarship application points.
Brown is actively involved in the school’s theater club, is a member of the International Thespian Honor Society, is both a coach and participant in Forensics – Speech and Debate club, participates in Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) and is involved in Model United Nations.
He frequently volunteers with Lake Providence Missionary Baptist Church, the Boy Scouts of America and Nashville Rescue Mission. Brown recently received recognition from the National African American Recognition Program, was selected as an AP Scholar of Distinction and is an Eagle Scout.
More information can be found at www.leadershipfranklin.org.
