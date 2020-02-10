The Brentwood High School Theatre Department is hosting a Princess Party to raise funds for their March production of “Cinderella.”
The event will feature face painting, tiara making, snacks and entertainment, fingernail painting, coloring and of course pictures with your favorite princesses on Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Brentwood High School Cafeteria.
The event is open to children preschool to 4th grade or children with special needs for the cost of $15 per child with advance online tickets and $20 per child at the door. Tickets purchased on the day of will only be able to be purchased with cash or check, and the money will pay for sound need for the show.
The Theatre Department will perform the Broadway version of “Cinderella” on March 3, 5, 6 at 7 p.m. and on March 7 and 8 at both 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at wwwbrentwoodhs.seatyourself.biz.
BHS is located at 5304 Murray Lane.
