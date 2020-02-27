Brentwood High School will present “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” in March.
The musical will take place on March 3, 5, and 7 p.m. and on March 7 and 8 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets are available at www.brentwoodhs.seatyourself.biz for $10 per adult ticket or $8 for children 10 and under.
Tickets can also be purchased at the box office an hour before each showtime.
The musical features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, New book by Douglas Carter Beane, Original book by Oscar Hammerstein II, Orchestrations by Danny Troob and music adaptation and arrangements by David Chase.
