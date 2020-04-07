The Brentwood High School TV and Film program won the Western Kentucky University Mark of Excellence Journalism and Film Awards for the third straight year.
While the 2020 Kentucky Mark of Excellence Competition, sponsored by the Western Kentucky University School of Media, awards ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students were not left without recognition.
According to BHS TV and Film teacher and Career and Technical Education Department Chairman Ronnie Adcock, BHS won first place in five of the eight Broadcasting categories, and placed in two more.
Senior Alex Wells worked on all five of the winning entries, and was named Most Valuable Broadcast Team Member.
“It’s a good feeling,” said Wells in an email. “I couldn’t have done it without everyone’s help. It’s truly a team effort. Our hard work this year paid off.”
Wells was co-anchor on the WBHS 9 newscasts, and interviewed country superstar Dolly Parton in October. Wells will attend WKU this fall on a film scholarship.
“Alex has had a great three-year run in our program,” Adcock said in an email. “He’s won some type of award every year. I’ve had some great, great students over the years, but no one has ever won five at one competition.”
The WKU wins comes two weeks after WBHS 9 was recognized by the Tennessee High School Press Association as the best TV program in Tennessee for the 10th time in 12 years.
Listed below is a list of winners from BHS and a complete list of winners can be found here.
Newscast
1st Place: WBHS 9 Level 4 Newscast
Alex Wells, Chloe Robertson, Audrey Green, Jacob Blanton, Brennan Chapman, Tucker Harlin, Jack Townsend
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFmBDYeRb_c&t=589s
News Story
1st Place: Dolly Parton Sound Stage
Alex Wells, Jack Wilson, Audrey Green
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_fhWg3Vpvs4
Music Video
1st Place: Watermelon Sugar
Bailey Tunnell, Alex Wells, Ben Mahaffey, Keaton Hardwick
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MbQx2p8XFRI
Narrative Film (Short Film)
1st Place: She’s American
Alex Wells, Jack Wilson, Chloe Robertson, Justin King, Alex Isbell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8RBNVMEkQ98
Most Valuable Broadcast Team Member
1st Place: Alex Wells, WBHS 9 TV, Brentwood High School
News Videography
2nd Place: Zoolumination
Cami Roadman, Bailey Tunnell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V56ioHaQzIk&t=29s
Sports Story
3rd Place: Brentwood High Cross Country
Brennan Chapman, Jacob Blanton
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNg9F7DizCM
Here is a link to all of the winners https://www.wku.edu/khsmi/moe/2020-winners.php, as well as more information on the WKU Mark of Excellence Awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.