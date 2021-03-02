For the fifth straight year and 11 of the last 13 years, Brentwood High School’s TV & Film program has earned the Mark Madison Best Overall Television Station award in the 2020-21 state competition of the Tennessee High School Press Association.
Named for the late Mark Madison, who was adviser for the Brentwood High TV & Film program before his death a number of years ago, the award is the highest achievement in the Broadcast category of the competition.
“Needless to say, I am very proud, especially in this year of COVID, where it would have been easy to lose focus and give up when projects didn’t go as planned,” said Ronnie Adcock, who is in his 13th year as teacher and adviser for the TV & Film class. “But students didn’t give up, and their hard work paid off.”
He pointed out a particular football game this past season as an example of his students’ tenacity and talent. Brentwood was hosting Cane Ridge in the TSSAA playoffs, and the school’s film and production crew had only six students when it typically includes twice that many for a football game.
Despite the low number, however, the production from that game earned Brentwood the top spot in the Best Coverage of a Live Event category. The school happened to take second place as well, with production from the Brentwood-Centennial football game last season.
“It’s so easy for students to get sidetracked now,” Adcock added. “One day you’re on Zoom and the next day you’re in class. There are all kinds of delays. So it’s important to be able to deal with problems or other things that come up, and they’ve been able to do that.”
In addition to Live Event, the Brentwood group also took first in Best Sports Show (Harrison McConnell), Best Sports Package (Chad Barker) and Best Public Service Announcement.
Students from Independence High also fared well at the competition, taking first place in Best Sports Video (Bradley Hicks and Sam Wilde) and Best Music Video (Harrison Kyle and Gabe Hall). Franklin High also competed, taking first in Best Commercial (Christian Ward).
Other categories in which Brentwood placed were Best Sports Package (Nathan Zonarich and Alex Ledbetter (third); Best Newscast/News Magazine (tie, second), Best Commercial, second (Robyn Nieman and Izzy Windle), and third (Noah True, Braden Thoeny and Luke Ellwanger); Sports Video (Courtney Stanley); Best News Package (Stuart Beaton and Ethan Meadows), third; and Best Short Features Story (Eliza Linney), third.
Independence also placed in Best Videographer, second (Bradley Hicks), and third (Sam Wilde); Best Sports Show, second and third; Best Short Feature (Logan Jensen and Gabe Reeves), second; Best Newscast/News Magazine (tie second); Best Video or Documentary (Bradley Hicks and Sam Wilde), third; and Best Music Video (Mia Prouse), third.
Franklin High also placed in Best Sports Video (Sarah Scott Cook, Ross Smith and Braxton Lazarus), third.
Click here to see a list of all the winners and go here to watch a video of the awards ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.