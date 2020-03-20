Although schools across the county have closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are still excelling and being recognized for their achievements.
This includes the Brentwood High School's TV and Film Department, which won first place in the Tennessee High School Press Association's Best Television Station competition.
Brentwood High TV & Film teacher and Career and Technical Education Department Chairman Ronnie Adcock said in an email that his students placed first, second or third in 12 of 16 categories, adding that this was the 10th time in 12 years that the school has won the state championship.
"It’s a really big deal for us to win," Adcock said. "We’ve placed first six straight years and each time is sweeter than the last. My students put a lot of effort into our newscasts, and it shows."
The statewide contest, hosted by Lipscomb University, is open to all high schools with categories for broadcasting, newspaper, yearbooks and literary magazines, and was scheduled to have an awards ceremony on April 17 at the Opryland Hotel. The he event was suspended as the ongoing public health crisis continues to unfold.
