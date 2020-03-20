Tennessee High School Press Association
Although schools across the county have closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are still excelling and being recognized for their achievements.

This includes the Brentwood High School's TV and Film Department, which won first place in the Tennessee High School Press Association's Best Television Station competition. 

Brentwood High TV & Film teacher and Career and Technical Education Department Chairman Ronnie Adcock said in an email that his students placed first, second or third in 12 of 16 categories, adding that this was the 10th time in 12 years that the school has won the state championship.

"It’s a really big deal for us to win," Adcock said. "We’ve placed first six straight years and each time is sweeter than the last. My students put a lot of effort into our newscasts, and it shows." 

The statewide contest, hosted by Lipscomb University, is open to all high schools with categories for broadcasting, newspaper, yearbooks and literary magazines, and was scheduled to have an awards ceremony on April 17 at the Opryland Hotel. The he event was suspended as the ongoing public health crisis continues to unfold. 

Winners can be found below with a complete list of winners here.

1st Place        Best TV Station   WBHS 9
1st Place        Best Music Video  Bailey Tunnell, Alex Wells, Ben Mahaffey & Keaton Hardwick for "Watermelon Sugar"
3rd Place       Best Reporter  Tucker Harlin
2nd Place      Best Videographer  Jack Townsend
1st Place        Best PSA                   WBHS 9
3rd Place       Best Sports Show   Justin King
1st Place        Best Feature Story  Cami Roadman & Bailey Tunnell for "Zoolumination"
2nd Place       Best Feature Story  JB Orum & Harper Thompson for "Brad Beardsley" (a Veterans Day story)
2nd Place(T)  Best News Package  Ben Mafaffey & Robyn Nieman for "Freedom's Promise"
2nd Place(T)  Best News Package  Ethan Meadows & Ford Waldrop for "Jesus Cancer"
1st Place        Best Sports Package Tucker Harlin & Jack Townsend for "BHS vs. IHS Football Pre-Game"
3rd Place       Best Sports Package  Brennan Champman & Jacob Blanton for "Brentwood Cross Country"
1st Place        Best Live Sports Coverage  BHS vs. CPA Football
2nd Place       Best Live Sports Coverage BHS vs. RHS Football
3rd Place(T)   Best Newscast Level 4 News Team
3rd Place(T)   Best Newscast Level 3 News Team
2nd Place       Best Video  Jack Wilson for "Arin's Gambling Addiction"

