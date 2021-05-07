Brentwood will turn to a coach they've faced aplenty on the opposite bench to lead its boys program going ahead.
Troy Bond, who has been with Oakland High School for the last six seasons, will take over for Greg Shirley as the Bruins head coach.
"I feel truly blessed and excited to be Brentwood High School’s boys basketball coach and part of the Brentwood faculty," Bond said in a release.
"I can’t wait to work with the players and build upon the excellence that has always represented this school. I am beyond grateful to [BHS principal] Mr. [Kevin] Keidel for this opportunity."
Bond knows what it takes to make it to state in Brentwood's classification, with two recent appearances under his belt (2019, 2017) with the Raiders during his tenure at the Murfreesboro high school. He won a district title and two region titles at Oakland. In that 2019 state game, his team actually fell 50-47 to Brentwood in the state quarterfinals.
Brentwood and Oakland met last season, when the Bruins won 68-20 in the John Greer State Farm Thanksgiving Classic in Lebanon.
He is 405-211 in his 20-year coaching career, including an illustrious run at Wilson Central where he made four state tournament appearances.
"We are very excited to have Troy take over our boys basketball program," BHS athletic director Joe Blair said in a release. "He has proven to be not only an outstanding program leader, but also a caring mentor to his athletes over the years. We feel he will bring high energy and tons of support to our BHS family."
Oakland had a bit of a down year in 2020, going 5-17 and 4-10 in 7-AAA, a district with competitors like Blackman, Smyrna, Riverdale and Stewarts Creek.
Brentwood went 19-7 (11-4 in district) last year in Shirley's last year at the helm. The team made it to the region tournament and was knocked out by Franklin in the semifinals.
Shirley resigned last month, citing a desire to spend more time with family as his reason for leaving the bench. He went 132-57 with the Bruins in six seasons.
Brentwood lost five seniors including John Windley and Griffin Burke. When the Bruins return in the fall, they'll welcome back Jake Brock, Daniel Cochran, Carter Patton, Davis White and others.
