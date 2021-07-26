The Brentwood Historic Commission will host their first History Buff Bowl in August for adult competitors following a successful 11th annual history bowl for high school students which was held in February.
According to a news release, the event will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, at Brentwood City Hall, and will feature five teams facing off in a "Battle of the Minds" Jeopardy-style game of American History.
Those five teams include the Brentwood Morning Rotary, Brentwood Noon Rotary, Brentwood and Franklin Women’s Service Club, the Hillsboro-Brentwood Exchange Club and Friends of the Brentwood Library, and the winning team will receive $100 for their respective club.
Brentwood Morning Rotary will be represented by Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar, Vicki Sanford, Francene Kavin and Bob Jahr; Brentwood Noon Rotary will be represented by Keely Hall, Sarah Johnson and Michael Kaplan; Brentwood/Franklin Women’s Service Club will be represented by Julie Wooters, Betty Walton, Jan Huffman and Linda Mora; Hillsboro-Brentwood Exchange Club: Edith Johnston, Bonnie Mercante and Eddie Johnston; and the Friends of the Brentwood Library will be represented by Chuck Sherrill, Landon Woodruff, M.C. Sparks, Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little and Paul Webb.
The 2021 Brentwood Historic Commission History Buff Bowl is also sponsored by Andrews Transportation Group, Marla Richardson with Parks Realty, Richland Real Estate Services, The Kaplan family and Soy Bistro Restaurant.
Community members are encouraged to attend the free event in person or watch live on the Brentwood Historic Commission's Facebook page.
"These team members are excellent examples of civic involvement," Brentwood City Commissioner and Historic Commission member Anne Dunn said in the news release. "They are putting themselves in the 'hot seat' to highlight the fine work of their clubs and show that history can be fun. We wish each of them good luck!”
More information about the Brentwood Historic Commission can be found here.
