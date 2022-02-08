The Brentwood Historic Commission will hold the annual “Battle of the Minds” Sarah Bayrd American History Bowl on Thursday, Feb. 24.
The fast-paced, Jeopardy-style game pits teams of Williamson County Schools students against each other in a friendly competition testing their knowledge of American history, with prizes awarded to the top three schools.
The competition will kick off at 7 p.m. at Brentwood City Hall and is open to the public.
The event is in its 12th year and will be livestreamed on the Brentwood Historic Commission’s Facebook page with a rebroadcast on Brentwood TV, which airs on Comcast Cable Channel 19.
Teams from Brentwood, Franklin, Independence, Nolensville, Page, Ravenwood and Summit High Schools will all compete for the coveted trophy and cash prize this year, along with last year's winner Centennial High School.
“We are proud of this academic competition designed to help educate our communities’ youth while having fun," Brentwood Commissioner Anne Dunn said in a news release. "Despite a COVID pandemic and winter weather over the years, this is our 12th annual event, and we are proud to host this event again this year and showcase these outstanding students.”
The history bowl is sponsored by the Brentwood Historic Commission as well as support from the Andrews Transportation Group, Mary Lee Bunch, Rhea Little Tire and Auto, Jeremy Little, Marla Richardson with Parks Realty, Richland Real Estate Services, The Kaplan family and Soy Bistro Restaurant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.