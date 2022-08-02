The second annual Brentwood History Buff Bowl will take place on Sunday, Aug. 14, pitting participants against each other in a Jeopardy-style quiz game.
The friendly competition is open to the public will take place from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at city hall and will be livestreamed on the Brentwood Historic Commission's Facebook page.
The game will see teams of community groups face off using their American history knowledge in a competition for prize money for the winning group.
This years teams will include the Brentwood Noon Rotary, represented by Keely Hall, Michael Hindman, Warren Bryant, Rhea Little and Alternate Jeff Brown; Friends of the Brentwood Library, represented by Paul Webb, MC Sparks, Chris Scott and Chuck Sherrill; and the Brentwood Morning Rotary, represented by Kirk Bednar, Francene Kavin, Derek Martin and Bob Jahr.
Last year's inaugural event saw the Brentwood Morning Rotary win first place with 14,000 points.
This year's sponsors include the Andrews Transportation Group, The Kaplan Family, Rhea Little's Tire & Auto Service, Little Brothers Shell, Inc., Marla Richardson, Parks Realty, Mary Lee Bunch Associates, LLC, Richland Real Estate Services, Soy Bistro and Williamson Medical Center Foundation.
