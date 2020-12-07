The City of Brentwood held a virtual Christmas tree lighting on Monday night, continuing the city's tradition of kicking off the holidays with brightly-lit cheer.
This time around, though, it was with a livestreamed twist to accommodate the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual event included remarks by Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little, Vice Mayor Ken Travis and Commissioners Susannah Macmillan, Regina Smithson, Nelson Andrews, Anne Dunn and Mark Gorman, as well as Friends of the Brentwood Library Kathy Dooley-Smith.
"This year may be a little different, but we still have the Christmas spirit in Brentwood," Commissioner Dunn said.
The presentation also included pre-recorded performances by the Ravenwood High School Chamber Chorus, and the annual reading of "The Polar Express" by none other than the Conductor himself.
On Saturday the city held the Morning with Santa event to allow children to meet a masked and socially distant Santa as well as drop off their Christmas lists.
The full virtual event can be viewed below.
