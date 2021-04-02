A Brentwood home was destroyed by a house fire on Friday evening.
According to a Brentwood Fire and Rescue social media post, the Boxthorn Drive home's roof collapsed around five minutes after crews arrived and were forced to exit the home as its structural safety deteriorated.
Smoke could be seen across parts of Brentwood and Nolensville around 6 p.m., and no injuries were reported in the incident.
The fire is currently under investigation and no cause of the blaze has been released.
