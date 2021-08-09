The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department and the City of Brentwood are mourning the death of retired BFR Chief Kenny Lane.
He died on Saturday, Aug. 7, following complications from heart surgery.
BFR issued a public statement on Lane's life of service to the city after he was hired in 1986 as one of three captains during the formation of BFR after having served in fire services in Savannah, Ga.
According to that statement, Lane served in the role of Captain/Shift Commander until he was appointed as Fire Marshal in 1992, as well as serving as interim Fire Chief several times between 1986 and 1992. He was permanently promoted to that position in July of 1993, a title that he would hold for the next 18 years until his retirement in 2011.
"The City’s population more than doubled during Lane’s tenure as Chief from approximately 18,000 residents to just over 37,000," BFR's statement reads.
"Lane responded by undertaking several initiatives including adding personnel and resources, designing and building a fourth fire station and training facility, developing several mutual aid agreements and was instrumental in creating a memorandum of understanding with Williamson County Medical Services to enable the fire department to expand its emergency medical provider capabilities.
"This led to a dramatic increase in the training of Brentwood Fire personnel to the EMT and paramedic levels and the addition of modern lifesaving equipment to the apparatus including defibrillators and cardiac medications," the statement continues.
"By the time the department celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2006, Chief Lane had overseen the computerization of fire apparatus, the formation of a Hazardous Materials Response Team and an increase in response personnel from 25 to 58. He was instrumental in the development of the Tennessee Firefighter Memorial at the Fire and Codes Academy in Bell Buckle and was an active member of Brentwood Noon Rotary."
Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little expressed his appreciation for Lane's life of service to the city and community of Brentwood in an email on Monday morning.
"Kenny Lane was instrumental in the founding, growth and the excellence of our Brentwood Fire Department," Little said.
"His loss brings great sadness to the City of Brentwood, and especially, those who had the honor of working with Kenny. My prayers are with his family, our Fire Department and all who knew and loved Chief Lane. Also, I was blessed to serve with Kenny in Rotary before I served with him as a City Commissioner. He epitomized a true servant/leader! Heaven just gained a great servant and citizen, while we lost a great person here on Earth! You are and will be greatly missed Chief Lane!"
Funeral arrangements for Lane have not yet been announced.
