The City of Brentwood will be holding its annual spring cleanup days beginning this Saturday.
The three dates include Saturday, April 17, at Granny White Park, Saturday, April 24, at Safety Center East, and Saturday, May 1, at Granny White Park.
The city will not accept liquids, sprays, paints, batteries, tires or chippings, and each location will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
The city will also host three additional cleanup days in October and November.
Granny White Park is located at 610 Granny White Pike and Safety Center East is located at 1300 Sunset Road.
The county also offers several other options for recycling items including the Williamson County Recycling Center which has an expanded facility located in Brentwood next to Fire Station No. 2 at 1301 Wilson Pike.
That location is open daily from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and can be contacted at 615-790-5848.
The Williamson County Convenience Center has three locations that accept household garbage as well as the disposal of brush, metal and construction debris. Those locations will not accept liquids, sprays, paints, batteries or tires.
The Trinity Convenience Center is located at 3004 Wilson Pike, the Nolensville Convenience Center is located at 1525 Sunset Road and the Grassland Convenience Center is located at 1495 Sneed Road, and each are open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off is also available at the Williamson County Administrative Complex at 1320 West Main Street in Franklin, and they can be contacted at 615-786-0166.
