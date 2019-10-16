The City of Brentwood hosted its annual dinner with city, county and state elected officials at city hall on Wednesday night.
The dinner that has been held for at least 25 years was attended by Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little, Vice Mayor Ken Travis, City Manager Kirk Bednar, Assistant City Manager Jay Evans, City Attorney Kristen Corn and Community Relations Director Deanna Lambert.
Brentwood City Commissioners Nelson Andrews, Anne Dunn, Regina Smithson and Susannah Macmillan also represented the city while Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, Anderson’s Chief of Staff Diane Giddens and Williamson County Commissioners Tom Tunnicliffe, Jerry Rainey, Beth Lothers, Barb Sturgeon and Williamson County Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Ellie Westman Chin represented the county.
The Williamson County School Board was represented by Superintendent Jason Golden and members Shelia Cleveland, Candy Emerson, Brad Fiscus and Jay Galbreath.
The State was represented by Representative Sam Whitson from the 65th District and Former Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives Glen Casada.
Steve Allbrooks and Patti Carroll were present representing Congressman Mark Green’s office.
The dinner served as an informal meeting for the varied public officials who each detailed challenges and areas of focus for each group although the topics were not discussed in depth between the government leaders.
Mayor Little laid out the city's ongoing progress in the development of the future police headquarters while County Mayor Anderson spoke on the progress of the county's comprehensive plan which Anderson said was about 75% complete.
School board representatives touched on vaping in schools, the growing diversity of the student population and the future plans for new school construction.
Mayor Little thanked all of those in attendance, especially the state representatives who he said have always been willing to hear the needs of municipalities and voters and take those concerns to Washington.
"Williamson County is a wonderful place, one of the most wonderful places to live in the world as far as I'm concerned and I don't think it happened by accident," Little said. "So I appreciate the people in this room and those that came before us who had wisdom when they looked at things and presented good policy and were mostly servants. I think that's what it's really all about and we're blessed to be continuing that legacy."
