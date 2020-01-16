The city of Brentwood updated their park guidelines in an effort to make it easier for Brentwood residents and businesses to reserve park shelters.
The new policy allows only Brentwood residents and businesses to reserve the shelters during the month of February, and according to a news release the policy takes effect immediately.
The shelter reservations will open up anyone beginning March 1.
The city said in a news release that of the 400 reservations of Brentwood Park Shelters in 2019, only 210 of those were Brentwood residents.
“We felt these numbers should reflect a greater percentage of Brentwood residents using these facilities. I have personally had residents express challenges when trying to rent shelters,” Brentwood City Commissioner Susannah Macmillan said in the news release. “We hope these changes will make the process and availability easier.”
Deposits will also no longer be required for Brentwood citizens who make reservations of city facilities.
Brentwood residents will be required to have proof of insurance, including naming the City of Brentwood as an additional insured party, will be required for all businesses requesting to use athletic fields.
Rental fees for non-Williamson County residents or businesses will increase by $50 per reservation.
For more information about park shelter availability including the calendar and to book reservations click here.
