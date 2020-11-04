Brentwood-based real estate investor Hoss Mousavi has finalized his latest area transaction, in this case acquiring a commercial property located one block off Dickerson Road in East Nashville.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Mousavi paid $1.2 million for the 0.44-acre property at 1014 Whites Creek Pike, the back of which hugs the city’s inner-interstate loop.
Based on acreage, the deal is the equivalent of almost $63 per foot.The sellers were two individuals who paid $800,000 for the property in November 2017, according to Metro records.
The property offers a small commercial building that was, at one time, home to janitorial services and supply business Janilink. The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
The transaction follows an early-September deal in which Mousavi sold a SoBro property located next to the structure housing Third Man Records and home to a private club for $3.05 million to Room In The Inn Inc. Read more on that here.
And in March, Mousavi sold an Antioch retail building, perhaps best recognized as home to Mexican restaurant Las Fajitas, for $1.8 million (read here). That property has an address of 2411 Edge O Lake Drive.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
