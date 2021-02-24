Brentwood-based real estate investor Hoss Mousavi has paid $2.15 million for a North Davidson County commercial building located about 1.5 miles from TriStar Skyline Medical Center, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The seller of the 1.84-acre property was Bradley Peterson, who with a business partner paid $750,000 for it in mid-2007, according to Metro records. The property sits at 3800 Dickerson Pike, just south of that road's intersection with Old Hickory Boulevard. A building located on the parcel accommodates Retool, a business that buys, sells and trades used tools and that Peterson owns.
Of note, both The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and Tractor Supply Co. once owned the Madison-area property, Metro records show.
Mousavi could not be reached for comment and the Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved.
The purchase follows transactions Mousavi, via his Richland South, undertook in November one block off Dickerson Road in East Nashville (read more here) and in September, when he sold a SoBro property located next to the structure housing Third Man Records for $3.05 million to Room In The Inn (read here).
The newly sold property is located across Dickerson Pike from Buffalo Trail Apartments. Louisville-based LDG Development undertook development of the site with the 240-unit affordable housing rental residential complex. It has an address of 3711 Dickerson Pike. Read more here.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
